Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya is all set to release on November 25, 2022. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The story is about a man who is bitten by a wolf in a forest and later he finds himself changing too. He becomes a shape-shifting werewolf and the story progresses from thereon. It is in the genre of horror-comedy. The film has been entirely shot in Arunachal Pradesh. Reportedly, the movie was shot in the areas of Ziro Valley, Sagalee in Papum Pare and Pakke-Kessang. Some of the songs of Bhediya have already become a hit.