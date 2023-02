Rakul Preet Singh will play the solo lead in her first 2023 movie titled Chhatriwali, which will be a social comedy. The movie will showcase the stigmas and taboos related to the usage of condoms and sex education. The story is about Sanya Dhingra who is a chemistry scholar and is looking for a job. She realizes people around her do not know about sex education, so she uses her knowledge to educate them and goes against educational authorities. She also educates school kids. Watch the movie on Zee 5 on January 20, 2023, which will also have Sumeet Vyas in a lead role.