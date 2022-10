Chup:Revenge of the artist is a new movie starring a stellar cast of Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Pooja Bhatt, Saranya Ponvannan, Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. The film is directed by the noted filmmaker R Balki and it is a story of a serial killer targeting film critics. He kills those who give dishonest reviews for films. The film release on 23 September 2022 and despite the Brahmastra wave and lowered ticket pricing, it got positive reviews from critics and audience and did decent business at the box office. The performances by Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan were the most appreciated. It was however the climax that got mixed reactions. Perhaps that is what the makers wanted to achieve and they did a great job at it. The thriller film casts the stars in some very interesting roles and the plot ensures audience are at the edge of their seat.