"Dharmendra Deol's movie 'Devar,' released in 1966, is a timeless classic in Indian cinema. Directed by Mohan Sehgal, this film explores complex family dynamics and societal norms. Dharmendra plays the role of Shrikant, a caring and responsible brother who becomes entangled in a web of emotions when he marries his elder brother's widow, played by Sharmila Tagore. The movie delves into the complexities of love, duty, and sacrifice, and Dharmendra's powerful performance earned him critical acclaim. 'Devar' is a poignant tale that continues to resonate with audiences, highlighting the enduring legacy of Dharmendra's contribution to Bollywood."