"Dil Hi To Hai" is a classic Bollywood movie released in 1992, starring the charismatic Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by Asrani and produced by A. L. Ratti, the film weaves a tale of love, family, and societal norms. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Ravi, who falls in love with a woman from a different social stratum, played by Divya Rana. Their love faces numerous challenges, primarily due to their class differences, reflecting the social complexities of the time. The film's memorable music and compelling performances, especially by Jackie Shroff, made it a memorable addition to Indian cinema, resonating with audiences even years after its release.