"Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya" is a classic Bollywood film starring the legendary Dharmendra Deol. Released in 1966, this romantic drama showcases Dharmendra's versatility as an actor. The movie tells the story of a complicated love triangle involving Dharmendra's character, who finds himself torn between two women, portrayed by Nutan and Rehman. The film explores themes of love, loyalty, and sacrifice, set against a backdrop of melodious music composed by Sonik Omi. Dharmendra's charismatic performance, combined with the film's soulful songs, created a lasting impact on Indian cinema. "Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya" remains a cherished gem in Dharmendra's illustrious career, captivating audiences with its emotional depth and unforgettable melodies.