"Diljalaa" is a Bollywood film released in 1987, starring Jackie Shroff in the lead role. Directed by Bapu, the movie is a romantic drama that revolves around the complexities of love and relationships. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Ravi, a carefree young man who falls in love with a woman named Kanchan, portrayed by Farha Naaz. However, their love faces numerous obstacles, including family opposition and societal norms. The film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the challenges one must overcome for the sake of love. "Diljalaa" is remembered for its soulful music and Jackie Shroff's charismatic performance.