"Doodh Ka Karz" is a Bollywood film released in 1990, featuring Jackie Shroff in the lead role. Directed by Ashok Gaikwad, the movie is a blend of action, drama, and family sentiment. Jackie Shroff plays Suraj, a kind-hearted man who discovers he has a significant debt to pay to a village landlord. However, his life takes an unusual turn when he learns that he's the reincarnation of a dacoit who was wronged in the past. The film explores themes of karma, redemption, and the power of good deeds. "Doodh Ka Karz" is known for its catchy songs and Jackie Shroff's performance.