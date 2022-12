Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in leading roles. It has Rajat Kapoor, Siddharth Bhodke and others in supporting roles. The film is a sequel to Drishyam which was a massive hit. The story is about Ajay Devgn's family and an unfortunate crime that took place. It is inspired by the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 which had Mohanlal in the leading role. The film was released on November 18 and it received critical acclaim. Critics and audience gave the film a good review. Even at the box office, Drishyam 2 received a thunderous response.