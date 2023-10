"Dulhan Ek Raat Ki" is a classic Bollywood film starring the iconic actor Dharmendra Deol. Released in 1966, this romantic drama revolves around themes of love, sacrifice, and societal norms. Dharmendra plays the role of a wealthy man who falls in love with a prostitute, portrayed by Nutan. The film explores their forbidden love and the challenges they face from a judgmental society. Dharmendra's performance showcases his versatility as an actor, blending intensity with sensitivity. The film's melodious soundtrack and memorable performances by the cast make "Dulhan Ek Raat Ki" a timeless cinematic gem, offering a poignant glimpse into the complexities of love and social prejudices.