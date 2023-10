"Dushmani: A Violent Love Story" is a 1995 Indian action film that showcases the quintessential Bollywood blend of romance and action. Starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role, the movie tells a gripping tale of love, rivalry, and redemption. Directed by Bunty Soorma, the film explores the age-old theme of forbidden love, where Jackie Shroff's character finds himself entangled in a violent feud between two families, united by hatred and divided by love. The movie's intense action sequences and powerful performances by the cast, including Sunny Deol and Anupam Kher, make it a memorable addition to the world of Indian cinema, highlighting Jackie Shroff's versatility as an actor.