"Falak (The Sky)" is a 1988 Bollywood movie starring Jackie Shroff. Directed by Shashilal K. Nair, the film tells the story of a man named Suraj (played by Jackie Shroff) who becomes a victim of circumstances and faces numerous challenges as he struggles to prove his innocence in a murder case. The movie explored themes of justice, redemption, and the complexities of human relationships. Jackie Shroff's performance in 'Falak' received critical acclaim for his portrayal of the lead character. The film remains a notable entry in his filmography and is remembered for its emotional depth and gripping storyline.