Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will make his digital debut with Farzi which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The web series has been directed by Raj and DK. Called a fast-paced and an adventurous crime thriller, Farzi has eight episodes. The series revolves around a street artist who is an underdog. He wants to con the system that always supports the rich. The cast of Farzi also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar along with Shahid. The series has been produced by D2R Films and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from February 10.