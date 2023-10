"Gang" is a 2000 Indian action film that features the charismatic Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. Directed by Mazhar Khan, the movie revolves around the trials and tribulations of a group of close-knit friends who find themselves embroiled in the world of crime. Jackie Shroff's character, unsurprisingly, adds depth and gravitas to the storyline, with his powerful screen presence and versatility. The film explores themes of loyalty, friendship, and the consequences of choosing a life of crime. "Gang" showcases Shroff's acting prowess and his ability to bring authenticity to complex characters, making it a memorable addition to his filmography.