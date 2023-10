"Ganga Ki Kasam" is a 1999 Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by T L V Prasad, the movie is a classic blend of action, drama, and romance. Set against the backdrop of rural India, it follows the tale of two brothers, played by Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty, who find themselves entangled in a web of revenge and familial conflicts. Jackie Shroff's performance in the film was lauded for its intensity and emotional depth, showcasing his versatility as an actor. "Ganga Ki Kasam" remains a memorable chapter in Jackie Shroff's filmography, leaving an impression with its compelling storyline and powerful performances.