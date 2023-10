"God and Gun" is a Bollywood movie featuring the legendary actor Jackie Shroff. Released in 1995, this film is a thought-provoking drama that explores the complex themes of religion, politics, and social justice. Jackie Shroff plays the role of a fearless police officer who strives to uphold justice while navigating the intricate web of corruption and religious tensions. The film's title, "God and Gun," symbolizes the clash between spirituality and the harsh realities of the world. With stellar performances and a gripping storyline, this movie remains a notable entry in Jackie Shroff's filmography, showcasing his versatility as an actor in the Indian film industry.