Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller film with an ensemble star cast. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, it is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the Dharma Productions. The film has Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and streams on Disney+ Hotstar from from December 16. The film received great reviews from the film fraternity who saw the film at a special screening. The Govinda Naam Mera movie reviews by celebs prove it to be a comedy film that fits the December mood. While it has Avatar 2 The Way of Water releasing in theatres on the same day, Vicky Kaushal's film seems to have what it takes to entertain the audience at home. It is also Vicky's first time at comedy and fans eagerly want to see his chemistry with his first time leading ladies Bhumi and Kiara.