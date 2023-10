Gurudev is a 1993 Indian Hindi-language biographical film directed by I. V. Sasi and starring Rishi Kapoor as the titular character, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. The film was a critical and commercial success, and won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Biographical Film and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Kapoor). The film chronicles Tagore's life from his childhood in Calcutta to his rise to fame as a poet, writer, and philosopher. The film also explores his complex relationships with his family and friends, as well as his political and social activism. Kapoor gives a nuanced and powerful performance as Tagore, capturing the poet's genius, sensitivity, and passion. The film is also well-supported by a cast that includes Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Amrish Puri.