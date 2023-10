"Hafta Bandh" is a 1991 Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by Deepak Balraj Vij, the movie delves into the dark underbelly of Mumbai's crime world. Jackie Shroff plays the role of Shiva, a fearless and principled police officer determined to bring down the criminal empire of a ruthless mafia don, portrayed by Aditya Pancholi. The film explores themes of corruption, crime, and the battle between law enforcement and the criminal underworld. "Hafta Bandh" is known for its gritty narrative and Jackie Shroff's powerful performance, making it a notable entry in his filmography.