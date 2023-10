"Hero" is a 1983 Bollywood film that marked the debut of Jackie Shroff in the Indian film industry. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the movie revolves around a young man named Jackie, played by Jackie Shroff, who becomes a hero to win the heart of his love interest, Radha, portrayed by Meenakshi Seshadri. The film's plot is a blend of action, romance, and drama, with memorable music composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, including the iconic song "Lambi Judaai." Jackie Shroff's rugged charm and performance were praised, setting the stage for his successful career in Indian cinema. "Hero" remains a classic in Bollywood's history.