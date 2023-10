"Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya" is a 1999 Bollywood romantic comedy film starring Jackie Shroff in a leading role. The movie is a light-hearted and entertaining love story that revolves around the quirky escapades of a young couple, played by Jackie Shroff and Kajol, who find themselves in comical and romantic situations. Directed by Firoz Irani, the film offers a blend of humor, drama, and catchy music. Jackie Shroff's performance in the film showcases his versatile acting skills and charismatic presence. "Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya" is a delightful watch for those who appreciate the charm of 90s Bollywood cinema and romantic comedies.