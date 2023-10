Hum Dono (1995) is a Hindi action thriller film starring Rishi Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Pooja Bhatt. It is a remake of the American film Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987), with a plot that is loosely based on the film Rain Man (1988). The film follows the story of Vishal (Nana Patekar), a wealthy businessman, and Raju (Rishi Kapoor), a street-smart hustler. Vishal is on his way home to Mumbai for his father's funeral, but he misses his flight. He is forced to team up with Raju to travel to Mumbai by road and train.