"Izzat" is a 1968 Bollywood film starring Dharmendra Deol in a prominent role. Directed by T. Prakash Rao, the movie explores themes of honor, morality, and family dynamics. Dharmendra plays the character of Dharam, a man committed to upholding his family's honor, even when faced with difficult choices. The film is known for its compelling storyline, memorable songs, and strong performances by the cast. "Izzat" is a classic example of Indian cinema from the late 1960s, showcasing the talent of Dharmendra and his ability to portray complex characters. It remains a significant part of Dharmendra's filmography and Bollywood history.