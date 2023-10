"Jaane Jigar" is a Bollywood movie that stars the legendary Jackie Shroff. Released in 1998, this action-packed thriller showcases Jackie Shroff's charismatic presence and acting prowess. The film revolves around two childhood friends, Raja and Rana, portrayed by Jackie Shroff and Ayub Khan, who are separated by fate and circumstances only to reunite as adversaries. As the story unfolds, it explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and revenge, with Shroff's character at the heart of the conflict. "Jaane Jigar" offers a mix of drama, action, and emotions, and Jackie Shroff's performance adds a compelling layer to this engaging tale of friendship and rivalry.