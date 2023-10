Jagte Raho is a classic Hindi film directed by Sombhu Mitra and Amit Maitra, released in 1956. Starring the legendary actor Raj Kapoor in the lead role, the movie tells the compelling story of a rural man who arrives in a bustling city in search of water for his parched village. As the night unfolds, he becomes an unwitting observer of the urban society's hypocrisy, greed, and moral decay. Kapoor's performance is stellar, conveying a wide range of emotions without much dialogue. The film is a poignant commentary on human nature and remains a timeless social commentary, revered for its powerful storytelling and Kapoor's outstanding acting.