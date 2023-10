"Jawab Hum Denge" is a Bollywood movie starring Jackie Shroff that was released in 1987. Directed by Vijay Reddy, the film is a gripping social drama with elements of action and romance. Jackie Shroff plays the role of an honest and principled man who takes a stand against corruption and injustice in society. The movie explores themes of morality, justice, and the struggle for the common man's rights. Jackie Shroff's powerful performance and the film's engaging storyline made "Jawab Hum Denge" a notable addition to his filmography. It remains a classic in Indian cinema, known for its impactful message and memorable music.