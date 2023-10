Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai is a social drama film directed by Radhu Karmakar and produced by Raj Kapoor. The film stars Raj Kapoor, Padmini, and Pran in lead roles. The film tells the story of Raju, a simple-minded singer who is mistaken for a police spy by a group of bandits. He is taken in by the bandits, who are led by Sardar, a benevolent leader who believes in redistributing wealth to the poor. Raju falls in love with Sardar's daughter, Kammo, but their relationship is complicated by the arrival of Raka, a ruthless bandit who wants to take over the gang. The film explores themes of social justice, love, and redemption. It is a classic example of Raj Kapoor's signature style, with its emphasis on music, dance, and spectacle.