Dharmendra Deol's movie 'Kaajal' is a classic Bollywood film released in 1965. Directed by Ram Maheshwari, the movie showcases Dharmendra in a compelling role alongside the talented Meena Kumari. 'Kaajal' is a poignant tale of love and sacrifice, with Meena Kumari portraying the titular character, a visually impaired girl who falls in love with Dharmendra's character. The film's narrative delves into the challenges faced by the couple as they navigate societal prejudices and personal sacrifices for their love. 'Kaajal' is remembered for its emotional depth, memorable songs, and the stellar performances of its lead actors, making it a timeless gem in Indian cinema.