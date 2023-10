"Kabhi Na Kabhi" is a 1998 Bollywood film starring the charismatic Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie delves into the complexities of teenage love, friendship, and parental opposition. Jackie Shroff plays the role of a strict father who disapproves of his daughter's relationship with a young man. The film's title, which translates to "Sooner or Later," hints at the inevitable clash of generations and the eventual resolution. With its engaging storyline, memorable performances, and soulful music, "Kabhi Na Kabhi" remains a touching portrayal of familial conflicts and young love, showcasing Jackie Shroff's versatility as an actor.