"Karma" is a 1986 Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. Directed by Subhash Ghai, this action-packed thriller is known for its ensemble cast, including Dilip Kumar, Anupam Kher, Nutan, and Sridevi. Jackie Shroff played the character of Johnny, a fearless and charismatic hero who teams up with Dilip Kumar's character, Dr. Dang, to thwart a terrorist plot. The film is remembered for its memorable dialogues, impressive performances, and a gripping storyline that explores themes of justice, patriotism, and karma (destiny). Jackie Shroff's portrayal of Johnny added to his rising star status in the Indian film industry and contributed to the film's success.