The 1997 Hindi film "Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha" is a psychological thriller starring Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi. The film tells the story of Karan Saxena, a police officer who is assigned to apprehend the killer of a fellow officer. The killer is a woman named Madhu Mathur, who is also a psychiatrist. Karan is able to successfully apprehend Madhu, but he is also intrigued by her. He begins to investigate her case further, and he eventually falls in love with her. The film is a complex exploration of the nature of truth and lies. It is also a love story between two very different people. Kapoor and Sridevi give powerful performances, and the film is directed with flair by Partho Ghosh. "Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha" is a well-made and suspenseful film that is sure to keep you guessing until the very end.