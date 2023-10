"King Uncle" is a heartwarming Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff that was released in 1993. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie tells the story of Ashok Bansal (Jackie Shroff), a kind-hearted man who takes responsibility for his late sister's children, Serena and Vicky. His paternal instincts lead him to become their "King Uncle." However, their lives take a turn when Ashok discovers that his niece and nephew are being mistreated by their cruel governess, and he decides to take matters into his own hands. The film is a delightful mix of comedy, drama, and family values, showcasing Jackie Shroff's versatile acting skills and his endearing portrayal of a protective uncle.