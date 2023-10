"Kudrat Ka Kanoon" is a 1987 Indian action film starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by K. C. Bokadia, the film revolves around themes of justice and morality. Jackie Shroff's performance in the movie was notable, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The film also featured an ensemble cast, including Hema Malini and Dharmendra. "Kudrat Ka Kanoon" explores the concept of the law of nature and the consequences of one's actions. While not a massive box office success, the film remains a part of Jackie Shroff's filmography and a reminder of his contributions to the Indian film industry during the 1980s.