"Laat Saab" is a 1992 Bollywood film featuring the iconic Jackie Shroff in a leading role. Directed by Sunil Agnihotri, the film is a delightful blend of comedy and drama, offering viewers a dose of entertainment with a heartwarming storyline. Jackie Shroff's charismatic portrayal of a benevolent character named Gopichand Jasoos is a highlight of the movie. Set in a small-town backdrop, the film explores themes of friendship, integrity, and community bonds. With its memorable performances, engaging narrative, and foot-tapping music, "Laat Saab" remains a cherished gem in Jackie Shroff's filmography, leaving a lasting impression on fans of Indian cinema.