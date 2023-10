"Laawaris" is a 1999 Bollywood movie starring Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. Directed by Shrikant Sharma, the film is a gripping family drama with elements of action and suspense. Akshaye Khanna plays the character of Aditya, a man who discovers that he is an illegitimate child and embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his parentage. The film delves into themes of identity, belonging, and the search for one's roots. Akshaye Khanna's performance is a standout, showcasing his versatility as an actor. "Laawaris" is a compelling and emotionally charged film that explores the complexities of family and relationships.