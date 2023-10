"Lakshmanrekha" is a 1991 Indian Bollywood film that showcases the remarkable talent of veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Directed by Sunil Sikand, the movie explores complex themes of morality, sacrifice, and societal norms. Jackie Shroff's portrayal of an honest and principled police officer, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, adds depth to the narrative. The film's gripping storyline revolves around crime, corruption, and the struggle for justice. Jackie Shroff's powerful performance captivates the audience as he navigates the moral dilemmas of his character. "Lakshmanrekha" is a testament to Shroff's versatility as an actor and his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles, making it a memorable addition to his filmography.