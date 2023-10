Dharmendra Deol's 1966 film "Mamta" is a poignant classic that explores themes of love, sacrifice, and societal norms. Directed by Asit Sen, the movie showcases Dharmendra in a dramatic role opposite Suchitra Sen. The plot revolves around the tragic love story of a young couple, with Suchitra Sen playing a dual role as a mother and daughter. Dharmendra's character faces the dilemma of choosing between his love for both women, leading to emotional turmoil and heart-wrenching decisions. "Mamta" is renowned for its melodious music, including the evergreen song "Rahen Na Rahen Hum." It remains a timeless gem in Indian cinema, remembered for its emotional depth and stellar performances.