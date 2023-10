"Mere Hamdam Mere Dost" is a classic Bollywood film released in 1968, starring the legendary Dharmendra Deol in the lead role. Directed by Amar Kumar, the movie is a poignant tale of friendship, love, and sacrifice. Dharmendra portrays the character of Sunil, a devoted friend who is willing to go to great lengths to support his best friend, played by Sharmila Tagore, through life's trials and tribulations. The film beautifully explores themes of loyalty and selflessness. With melodious music and heartfelt performances, "Mere Hamdam Mere Dost" remains a timeless gem in Indian cinema, cherished by fans for its enduring message of friendship and love.