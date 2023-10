"Milan" is a 1995 Bollywood film featuring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie revolves around the poignant themes of love, sacrifice, and family bonds. Jackie Shroff plays the character of a compassionate man who, amidst the backdrop of rural India, falls in love with a widow, portrayed by Manisha Koirala. The film beautifully explores their love story, which faces societal hurdles and familial opposition. With a mix of melodious music and heartfelt performances, "Milan" evokes emotions and portrays the essence of enduring love and the resilience of the human spirit. Jackie Shroff's portrayal in the film adds depth to its emotional narrative, making it a memorable cinematic experience.