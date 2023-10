"Palay Khan" is a 1986 Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in the titular role. Directed by Ashim S. Samanta, the movie is a unique blend of action, drama, and romance. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Palay Khan, a fearless and noble man who becomes a bandit to protect his village from ruthless dacoits. The film's narrative revolves around Palay Khan's journey from a simple man to a legendary outlaw, with themes of justice, sacrifice, and love woven into the storyline. Jackie Shroff's charismatic performance and the film's memorable dialogues make "Palay Khan" a classic in Indian cinema, remembered for its entertaining storytelling and powerful performances.