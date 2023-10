"Pathar Ke Insan" is a 1990 Bollywood film featuring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by Shomu Mukherjee, the film is a gritty drama that delves into the complexities of human relationships and societal issues. Jackie Shroff plays a character named Suraj, who becomes entangled in a web of revenge and violence. The story explores themes of justice, morality, and the consequences of one's actions. With a compelling storyline and powerful performances, "Pathar Ke Insan" is known for its exploration of human emotions and the impact of choices. Jackie Shroff's portrayal adds depth to this engaging drama.