Pehla Pehla Pyar is a classic Bollywood romantic comedy starring Rishi Kapoor and Tabu. The film tells the story of Sapna (Tabu), a spoiled princess who runs away from home after she is forced to marry a man she does not love. On the run, she meets Raj (Rishi Kapoor), a struggling musician who is also running away from his troubles. The two fall in love, but their happiness is threatened by Sapna's family, who are determined to bring her back home. The film is a lighthearted and heartwarming tale of first love. It is full of humour, romance, and music. Kapoor and Tabu give charming performances, and the supporting cast is also excellent. The film is a must-see for fans of Bollywood classics.