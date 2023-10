"Phool Aur Patthar" is a classic Bollywood movie starring Dharmendra Deol. Released in 1966, this film was a significant milestone in Dharmendra's career. He played the role of Shaka, a hardened criminal who undergoes a transformation after encountering a kind-hearted woman, played by Meena Kumari. The film beautifully portrays the redemption of a criminal through love and compassion. "Phool Aur Patthar" was a commercial success and is remembered for its compelling storyline, powerful performances, and memorable music. Dharmendra's portrayal of Shaka earned him critical acclaim and solidified his position as a leading actor in the Indian film industry.