Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS 1 is celebrated director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus. The upcoming new movie releases in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and more languages and is a Pan World film. The cast has some stellar performers playing important roles. The epic period action film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan and stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. The music is composed by none other than the mastro himself, A. R. Rahman. Ponniyin Selval follws the story of early days of Arulmozhivarman, who became the Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I (947 CE – 1014 CE). Ratnam calls the film his 'dream project' and despite the Covid restrictions, he was able to complete the film and release it in a grand way. The film is mainly shot all across India and some parts are filmed in Thailand.