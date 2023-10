"Prem Deewane" is a Bollywood film released in 1992, featuring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, the film is a romantic drama that explores the complexities of love. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Prem, a suave and charming man who falls in love with the spirited and independent Radha, portrayed by Madhuri Dixit. The movie delves into the challenges of their love story, interwoven with comedic moments and heartwarming songs. With an ensemble cast, including Pooja Bhatt and Vivek Mushran, "Prem Deewane" is remembered for its melodious music and memorable performances, making it a cult classic in Indian cinema.