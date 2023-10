PremGranth, released in 1996, is a romantic drama film starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. It is based on the Hindi novel PremGranth by Premchand. The film tells the story of Radha (Dixit), a young woman who falls in love with Prem (Kapoor), a man from a lower social class. Their love is forbidden by their families and society, but they fight for their right to be together. The film was a critical and commercial success, and it is considered to be one of the best romantic films ever made in Hindi cinema. Kapoor and Dixit's performances were particularly praised, and they were both nominated for Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. PremGranth is a powerful and moving film that explores the themes of love, class, and social injustice. It is a timeless story that continues to resonate with audiences today.