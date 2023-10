Dharmendra Deol's movie "Purnima" is a classic gem of Indian cinema. Released in 1965, this black-and-white drama showcases Dharmendra's versatility as an actor. He plays the role of a young man named Sunil, who falls in love with Purnima, portrayed by Meena Kumari, a blind girl with a heart of gold. The film beautifully explores themes of love, sacrifice, and societal prejudice. Dharmendra's powerful performance and chemistry with Meena Kumari captivated audiences, earning him critical acclaim. "Purnima" remains an enduring testament to Dharmendra's talent and the timeless appeal of Indian cinema's golden era, a film cherished by fans even today.