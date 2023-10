"Pyar Hi Pyar" is a 1969 Bollywood film starring the iconic Dharmendra Deol. Directed by Bhappi Sonie, this romantic drama explores themes of love and sacrifice. Dharmendra plays the lead role of Shankar, a talented musician who falls in love with Sunita, portrayed by Vyjayanthimala. Their love story encounters numerous obstacles, including family opposition and misunderstandings. The film's melodious music, composed by Shankar Jaikishan, added to its appeal, with songs like "Baharon Ne Mera Chaman Loot Kar" becoming classics. Dharmendra's charismatic performance and on-screen chemistry with Vyjayanthimala made "Pyar Hi Pyar" a memorable addition to his filmography, capturing the hearts of Bollywood fans.