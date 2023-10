"Ram Shastra" is a 1995 Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The movie, directed by Sanjay Gupta, is a gritty action-drama that delves into the dark underbelly of crime and justice. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Raghav, a fearless and principled police officer determined to bring law and order to a crime-infested city. His performance in the film is noteworthy, showcasing his trademark intensity and charisma. "Ram Shastra" explores themes of corruption, betrayal, and the unyielding pursuit of justice, making it a memorable addition to Jackie Shroff's filmography, demonstrating his versatility as an actor in the action genre.