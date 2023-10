"Rangeela" is a 1995 Indian romantic drama film starring Jackie Shroff alongside Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the movie is a vibrant and captivating exploration of the Bollywood film industry. Shroff plays a pivotal role as Raj Kamal, a benevolent and pragmatic film actor who becomes entangled in the lives of the two main characters, Munna (Aamir Khan) and Mili (Urmila Matondkar). Shroff's charismatic performance adds depth to the narrative, as the film delves into themes of love, ambition, and the glitzy world of cinema. "Rangeela" was celebrated for its music, colorful visuals, and the enduring charm of Jackie Shroff's character.